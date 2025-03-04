https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157499SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up, angled shot of a faceted crystal against a dark background, showcasing reflections and refractions, ideal for a video on elegance and luxury. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 34.22 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 19.5 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.78 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 6.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare