https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157559SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Open book with colorful planets and stars emerging, symbolizing imagination. Shot from a low angle, resembling a fantasy video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 22.13 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 10.46 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 4.87 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare