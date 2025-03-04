https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157616SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Illustration of a light bulb on a green background, symbolizing ideas or creativity. The video uses a front-facing angle for a clear view. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 37.45 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.38 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 6.35 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare