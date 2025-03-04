https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157674SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Pixelated video game style showing a low-angle view of Earth and planets in space, creating a retro, digital universe aesthetic. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 66.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 39.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.02 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.95 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare