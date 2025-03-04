https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157687SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Pixel art style video game scene with a low-angle view of a colorful meteor streaking through a starry space background filled with planets. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 39.74 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 22.29 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.8 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare