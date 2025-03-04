https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157733SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A neon-lit cassette tape against a black background, captured from a front angle. The vibrant colors evoke a retro video aesthetic. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.51 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 17.98 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.95 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 4.35 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare