rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157741
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Neon-lit cassette tape with '80s mix' text, shot from a front angle. Retro video style with vibrant colors against a dark background. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 44.85 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 24.86 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 7.1 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.34 MB

View personal and business license