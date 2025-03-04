https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157784SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up of colorful, faceted crystals with a kaleidoscopic effect, shot from a low angle, resembling a vibrant, abstract video scene. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 47.13 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 25.32 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.62 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.04 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare