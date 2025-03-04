https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17157942SaveSaveVideo Info0:0930 FPSH.264A stunning cosmic video scene from a low-angle view, showcasing the Milky Way galaxy above Earth, highlighting the vastness of space and celestial beauty. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 54.01 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 30.82 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.51 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.02 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare