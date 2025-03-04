https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158344SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video shot of a vibrant pink hibiscus flower, capturing intricate details of petals and stamens from a top-down angle. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 32.92 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.51 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.04 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare