https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158363SaveSaveVideo Info0:0629.97 FPSProRes 444Crumpled paper on blue background animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 159.2 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 3.44 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 2.79 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.38 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 311.67 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 3.25 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare