https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158370SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A professional video scene showing a business meeting, captured from a side angle, with a focus on a man in a suit discussing with a colleague.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.52 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.03 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.58 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare