rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158370
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

A professional video scene showing a business meeting, captured from a side angle, with a focus on a man in a suit discussing with a colleague.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.52 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.03 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.58 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.08 MB

View personal and business license