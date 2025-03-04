https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158386SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of hands clinking beer glasses in a warm, dimly lit setting, capturing a celebratory and convivial atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.14 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.41 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.51 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.07 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare