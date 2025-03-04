https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158389SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Close-up angle of a physiotherapist examining a patient's knee, capturing a supportive and professional atmosphere, ideal for a health-related video.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 7.29 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.3 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 637.63 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.72 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare