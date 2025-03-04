rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158395
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

A scientist in a lab coat examines a microscope in a lab. The video captures a side angle, highlighting a focused, scientific atmosphere with blue lighting.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.66 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.89 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.68 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.67 MB

View personal and business license