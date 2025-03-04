https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158397SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Smiling man with headset at laptop, captured in a medium close-up angle, suggests a video call in a modern office setting, conveying professionalism.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 13.73 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.15 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.59 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare