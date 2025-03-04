https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158401SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A confident construction worker in a hard hat and vest smiles at the camera. Shot at eye level, with blurred machinery in the background. Video concept: workplace pride.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 15.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.31 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare