https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158402SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A joyful scene with a dog running in a sunlit field, followed by a woman. Captured at a low angle, the video conveys freedom and happiness.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 27.09 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 12.83 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.32 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.33 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare