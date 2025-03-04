https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17158481SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Black plastic animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 1.58 GBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 3.66 MB4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 10.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 4.64 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 905.87 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare