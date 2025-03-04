https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159169SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 4443D thumbs-up emoji on a blue background, symbolizing approval animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 520.52 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.29 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 3.83 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 1.77 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 398.6 KBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 4.97 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare