https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159175SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSProRes 444Cute owl wearing a purple witch hat animation isolated asset, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoTransparentVideo4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 632.19 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 6.26 MB4K HD 2160 x 2160 px | MOV | 19.28 MB2K HD 1440 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.49 MBSD 480 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.13 MBGIF 480 x 480 px | GIF | 7.29 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare