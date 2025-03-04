rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159276
Save
Video Info
0:09
29.97 FPS
ProRes 444

Vintage bakery sign with a bear in a chef's hat, surrounded by warm lighting and fresh bread Live mockup style, animated overlay, transparent 4K video, alpha channel, ProRes 4444

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 1.25 GB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.12 MB
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 12.77 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 6.3 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.53 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.27 MB

View personal and business license