rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159340
Save
Video Info
0:11
30 FPS
H.264

Close-up video shot of hands kneading dough on a wooden table, showcasing a rustic, artisanal baking style with a focus on texture and movement.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 25.91 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.35 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.2 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.16 MB

View personal and business license