https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159344SaveSaveVideo Info0:0730 FPSH.264A joyful grandmother and granddaughter pick tomatoes in a garden. Captured from a close-up angle, the video exudes warmth and family bonding.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 16.88 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.09 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.63 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.68 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare