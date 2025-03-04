rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159533
Save
Video Info
0:05
30 FPS
H.264

A majestic snow leopard strides across snowy terrain, captured from a low-angle, showcasing rugged mountains. Perfect for a wildlife video scene.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 12.91 MB
  • 2K HD
    1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.23 MB
  • SD
    480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.01 MB
  • GIF
    270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.14 MB

View personal and business license