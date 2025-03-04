https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159533SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A majestic snow leopard strides across snowy terrain, captured from a low-angle, showcasing rugged mountains. Perfect for a wildlife video scene.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 12.91 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.23 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.01 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.14 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare