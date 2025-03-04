https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159534SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Futuristic lab with a humanoid robot, captured from a low angle. High-tech screens display data, evoking a sci-fi video game atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 31.16 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 17.15 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.64 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.93 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare