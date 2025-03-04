https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159553SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264A cozy morning scene with a woman wrapped in a blanket on a bed, captured from a side angle. The video conveys warmth and relaxation.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 11.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 5.59 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 798.78 KBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 5.69 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare