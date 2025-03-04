https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159556SaveSaveVideo Info0:0530 FPSH.264A candid, close-up video shot captures a woman smiling with her hand on her chest, conveying warmth and gratitude in a softly lit room.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 21.27 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 9.95 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.27 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.77 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare