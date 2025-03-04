https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159674SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A majestic deer stands in a sunlit forest, captured from a low-angle shot, creating a serene, nature-focused video scene with soft lighting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 35.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 18.52 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 4.01 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.1 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare