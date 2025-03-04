https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159683SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Majestic deer in a misty forest, captured from a low angle, evoking a serene, cinematic video feel with soft, natural lighting. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.05 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 20.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.53 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare