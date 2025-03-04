https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159731SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video angle of a person's mouth speaking, highlighting texture and expression, with a candid, documentary style focus.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 38.89 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 19.29 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.29 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.5 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare