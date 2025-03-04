https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159769SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Abstract video art with a static noise effect, reminiscent of vintage TV screens. The camera angle is straight-on, creating a nostalgic vibe. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 79.38 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 59.9 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 14.82 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 13.18 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare