https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159829SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Silhouette of the Sphinx at sunset, captured from a low angle. The video evokes a sense of mystery and ancient history in a serene desert setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 13.89 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 5.08 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 1.71 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 4.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare