https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159899SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Modern recording studio with soundproof walls, mixing console, and video monitors. Low-angle shot highlighting professional audio setup.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 28.1 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 14.65 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.14 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 8.21 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare