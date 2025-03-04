https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159914SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Dynamic video concept of a light speed effect, captured from a centered angle, featuring radiant streaks converging towards a bright center. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 74.42 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 42.33 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 9.67 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.94 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare