rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159920
Save
Video Info
0:10
30 FPS
H.264

Dynamic video concept of a radiant explosion of blue and white lights, captured from a central angle, creating a vibrant, energetic burst effect. Live desktop wallpaper.

More
Free for Personal and Business use
AI Generated
  • 4K HD
    3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 97.16 MB
  • 2K HD
    2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 60.61 MB
  • SD
    854 x 480 px | MP4 | 11.91 MB
  • GIF
    480 x 270 px | GIF | 10 MB

View personal and business license