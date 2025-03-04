https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17159938SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A stressed person at a cluttered desk, head in hands, under a lamp's glow. Low-angle shot captures the chaotic work environment. Video concept: stress.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 20.15 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 9.63 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.87 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.67 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare