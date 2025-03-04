https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160015SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264Warm family moment captured in a soft-focus video still, with a low-angle shot highlighting joyful expressions in a cozy, light-filled room.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.64 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 10.18 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.62 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare