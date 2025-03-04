https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160046SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A scientist in protective gear works in a lab, surrounded by glassware. Low-angle shot emphasizes focus and precision. Concept of research in a video setting.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 18.53 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 7.65 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.48 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 8.57 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare