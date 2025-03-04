https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160057SaveSaveVideo Info0:1130 FPSH.264A dynamic video scene captures a man with a backpack from behind at a train station, with a wide-angle lens emphasizing motion and speed.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 29.57 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 13.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 3.37 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.8 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare