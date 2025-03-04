https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160392SaveSaveVideo Info0:0630 FPSH.264Aerial view of a person in a boat amidst lily pads on a lake, creating a serene, nature-focused video scene with vibrant green hues.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 48.7 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 24.66 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 5.37 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.26 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare