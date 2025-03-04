https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160429SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of purple flowers in soft focus, capturing delicate petals. Shot from a side angle, emphasizing texture and color in a dreamy style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 30.4 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 15.42 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.4 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 10.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare