https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160437SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Close-up video of purple flowers with a bokeh effect in the background, captured from a side angle, creating a dreamy, artistic style. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 30.67 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 16.83 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 2.8 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 9.28 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare