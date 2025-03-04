https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160461SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Vintage TV with static on screen, shot from a low angle. The video glitch effect adds a retro, nostalgic vibe to the scene on a shaggy carpet.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 56.82 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 34.01 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 6.76 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 7.11 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare