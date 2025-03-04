https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160501SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A video captures a woman lying in bed, gazing out a rain-streaked window. The side angle emphasizes a cozy, introspective atmosphere.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 30.8 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 15.69 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 10.05 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare