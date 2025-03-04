https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160562SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A playful, cartoon-style skeleton with large eyes smiles against a purple backdrop. The video uses a close-up angle for a whimsical effect. Live desktop wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 17.47 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 8.93 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 1.79 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 6.23 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare