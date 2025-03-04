https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160581SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A serene night sky video with a full moon glowing amidst scattered clouds. Captured from a low-angle, emphasizing the moon's brightness and tranquility. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 19.59 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 8.55 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.98 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 5.9 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare