https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160587SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Top-down video shot of a fresh salad with lettuce, cucumber slices, cherry tomatoes, and shredded carrots in a red bowl, showcasing vibrant colors.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 3840 x 2160 px | MOV | 33.96 MB2K HD 2560 x 1440 px | MOV | 14.76 MBSD 854 x 480 px | MP4 | 2.16 MBGIF 480 x 270 px | GIF | 9.55 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare