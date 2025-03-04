https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160622SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264Aerial video angle capturing a luminous full moon against a cloudy night sky, evoking a mystical and serene atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 29.64 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.73 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.37 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.44 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare