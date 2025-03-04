https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/video/17160624SaveSaveVideo Info0:1030 FPSH.264A cinematic video scene of a full moon illuminating clouds, captured from a low angle, creating a mysterious and serene night atmosphere. Live mobile wallpaper.MoreFree for Personal and Business useAI GeneratedInfoVideo4K HD 2160 x 3840 px | MOV | 20.37 MB2K HD 1440 x 2560 px | MOV | 11.14 MBSD 480 x 854 px | MP4 | 3.26 MBGIF 270 x 480 px | GIF | 7.08 MBView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShare